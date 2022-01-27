The Wellsboro Winter Celebration is offering three days of winter indoor and outdoor fun, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 and 13.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 will be the Winter Carnival at the Wellsboro Mini Mall at 5 East Ave., Suite 101, with free carnival games and prizes for kids.

The FFA Pancake Breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex on East Avenue. On the menu are pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and beverage (tea, coffee, juice). The price is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for farmers and children who are under 6 years of age.

Also on Saturday morning, two ice carvers will create three photo opportunity sculptures-: a dinosaur to sit on, a car to sit in and two minions with space for children, teens and adults to put their faces in.

The carvers will also demonstrate their skills by creating four other ice masterpieces in front of downtown Main Street businesses. The public is invited to watch the carvers work and ask them questions. It’s free.

The Chili with a Chance for Chocolate Taste-Off will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with lots of different chili to taste at downtown businesses. Pick up a passport for $5 to sample the chili and vote on the winners as well as to enter the drawing at each business to win a basket of chocolates, valued at $25.

Taste-off passports will be available at the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning soon. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, the day of the event, passports will only be available outdoors in front of Penn Oak Realty, Inc. at 65 Main Street.

From noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on The Green, a park in downtown Wellsboro, will be free family-friendly events. There will be cross-country skiing for beginners and at 2 p.m., a tubing contest for children and adults.

Stop in at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall for free cookie decorating and hot chocolate for youngsters ages 1 to 12.

On Sunday, Feb. 13 both runners and hikers will be taking on the Mt. Tom Challenge by ascending the mountain’s 1,100 vertical feet to its summit. Registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 with the start at 9 a.m.

The challenge is to complete one lap up and down the mountain between 9 -and 11 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. Many of those who do one lap decide to do it again to see how many laps they can complete. It is free and open to anyone who wants to give it a try.

For more information, email run4trc@gmail.com or call 570-724-8561.

For a complete schedule of Wellsboro Winter Celebration evens, call 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com and click on Wellsboro Winter Celebration.