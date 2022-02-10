Hiking in the wintertime is a different kind of animal compared to the traditional other three seasons. Because of outside conditions, you might succumb to the comforts of the couch, a bag of chips in one hand and the TV remote control in the other. You would, of course, be missing out on many benefits like better physical health, curing cabin fever, and even combating depression and improving mental health.

Of course, you need to prepare properly to hike when it’s cold and the ground is snow covered. Recreational Equipment, Inc. has publishedsome general tips for hiking in the winter time. I’ll pluck from their list some of the most interesting and logical ones.

Staying warm is at the top of the list. I’ve written about layering your clothes and staying away from cotton, but here’s an idea to help keep you warm: fill a large thermos with your favorite hot beverage.

Don’t drink alcoholic beverages because alcohol reduces your body temperature. It’s important to stay hydrated, but water will freeze if you extract it from a water bottle through a plastic tube, so use an insulating hose. In extremely low temperatures, wrap your water bottle in a heavy sock or wool hat.

Hike at a pace that will keep the blood flowing. Plan your hike so you take advantage of the warmest part of the day when the sun is highest in the sky. Pack snacks that are high in carbs and protein and make sure those snacks are easy to get at so you won’t have to stop to unpack them. Stopping will cause you to cool down quickly.

My hands tend to get very cold when the temperature drops below 45°, so I opt for mittens, not gloves.

A significant amount of heat is lost through the head, so a beanie is recommended.

Winter hiking boots will help keep your feet warm, especially when paired with good wool socks. I use either Smartwool or Darn Tough. Also, gaiters will keep snow and ice from getting in your boots.

To keep from slipping on icy trail surfaces, micro spikes on your shoes will help keep you safe. In more extreme conditions you may need snowshoes or cramp-ons.

Remember the adage, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” so plan some additional safety precautions: Check the weather before leaving (abort the trip if the weather will be really bad). Prepare for the worst weather, just in case. Base your plan on the least experienced or least able person. Tell someone at home where you are going and when you will return. Pack basic essentials, even if you plan on being out only a few hours. Don’t forget your GPS unit.

So, pack a high carb lunch and get off the couch.