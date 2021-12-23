The 2022 Winter Outings Series will open on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 with free First Day Hikes at three state parks, according to organizer Tim Morey, a natural resource specialist with the Hills Creek State Park Complex.

“There will be activities in January, February and March for families and adventurers in Potter and Tioga counties to enjoy the outdoors,” said Morey. “They are open to adults and youngsters who are supervised by a parent or another adult. Most of the activities are for beginners and made easy so participants will enjoy trying something new.”

Activities are free unless stated otherwise. If snow is limited, alternative events may be offered.

Preregistration is required in some cases.

Dress for the weather, including wearing proper footwear with traction devices if necessary or, if there is enough snow, snowshoes. Bring water and a snack. Limited snowshoes and traction devices will be available to use free during activities as well as ice skates and cross-country skis. If conditions allow, cross-country ski track will be set for all ski events.

First Day Hikes

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, meet at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, for this free, easy, family-friendly guided 2.5-mile First Day Hike along the fairly level Lowlands Trail. This hike is recommended for adults and children five years old and up and for well-behaved dogs on short leashes. Preregistration not required. FMI: 814-647-8401 and dial 0 or SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

A First Day Guided Hike or a First Day Guided Snowshoe Hike, and a First Day 5K are being offered at Hills Creek State Park, Wellsboro in Tioga County. Meet at the park’s beach parking area on Saturday, Jan. 1. For the First Day 5K, runners should arrive by 12:30 p.m. to register. The 5K is a free, no frills event. The short, family oriented, slow-paced 1.5-mile guided hike will be on Tauscher’s Trail. Also welcome are well-behaved dogs on short leashes.

If there is snow, the hike will become a guided snowshoe hike. FMI: 570-724-4246.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, the Friends of Lyman Run are offering a First Day guided hike at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton. Preregistration not required. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Lower Campground /Trail Head parking lot. The hike is suitable for adults and children. Dogs must be on a leash and under control. Due to trail conditions, traction devices may be required and hiking poles are recommended. FMI: 814-435-5010.

Group runs

The Tyoga Running Club is hosting free Thursday Night Group Runs open to the public on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Meet at the Packer Park parking lot in Wellsboro.

The one-hour runs begin at 6 p.m. A headlamp is recommended. FMI: www.Facebook.com/tyogarunningclub.

Snowshoeing Basics

The deadline to preregister for Snowshoeing Basics online at the DCNR Calendar of Events at events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park is Thursday, Jan. 6. The program is free.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., join other hikers at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin. The program will begin in the Wildlife Center with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles, followed by guided practice instruction and then a short excursion on the trail. If snow depth is insufficient, the indoor program will be followed by a nature hike. FMI: 814-647-8401 and dial 0 or SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.