The Winter Outings Series in Tioga and Potter counties continues next week. Unless stated otherwise, activities being held each weekend through March 19 and 20 are free and open to people of all ages from beginners to the experienced, including adults and children under adult supervision.

Group runs

The Tyoga Running Club is hosting free Thursday Night Group Runs open to the public on Jan. 20 and 27. Meet at the Packer Park parking lot behind the Wellsboro Senior Center at 3 Queen St., Wellsboro. The one-hour runs will begin promptly 6 p.m. no matter what the weather conditions. For information, visit www.Facebook.com/tyogarunningclub.

“Intro to Ice Fishing”

All 58 seats are taken for the three “Intro to Ice Fishing” programs being offered by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Wellsboro Tackle Shack. Each program has two parts, Part 1, virtual instruction and Part 2, in-person instruction. The on-ice, in-person instruction for women is Saturday, Jan. 22 and for youth, 12 years of age and older, is Sunday, Jan. 23, both at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro.

Winter in the Lumber Camp

There will be free outdoor activities in the snow with sledding, building snowmen and snow art from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the lumber camp at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum midway between Galeton and Coudersport on Route 6.

Bring a sled and slide down the hills or make a snowman and warm up with hot beverages in the program room. Snacks will also be available in the program room, which is accessed through an exterior door that leads to the area where the outdoor activities are happening.

If there is enough snow as well as ice on the pond, volunteer instructors will show beginners how to use cross-country skis, snowshoes and ice skates provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Regular admission rates apply for touring museum exhibits. They are: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for youth ages 3 to 11. For more information, call 1-814-435-2652.

Community Climbing Day

Individuals and families with children are invited to experience the climbing wall for free on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2-6 p.m. at Mansfield University’s Kelchner Fitness Center at 80 Clinton St., Mansfield. Instruction and climbing gear are provided. Those who attend must wear a mask.

Registration is required. To register, email adelozier@mansfield.edu. For more information, visit www.mansfield.edu/kfc or the Kelchner Fitness Center Facebook page, or email adelozier@mansfield.edu or call 570-662-4865.

To learn more about Winter Outing events or for updates on snow and ice, trail conditions, directions and more, visit www.stepoutdoors.org or search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook.