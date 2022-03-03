The free Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series continues on Saturdays and Sundays, March 5 and 6 and March 12 and 13 in Potter County with programs at Sinnemahoning and Lyman Run state parks and the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum.

Winter bird walk

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, beginner and experienced birders are invited to meet at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. Grab a hot cup of coffee and then hit the trail to see and hear of raptors and songbirds.

Binoculars and field guides will be available for use during this slow-paced, one- to two-mile walk over uneven terrain. It’s free.

For more information, call 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Winter hike

For the free Winter Adventure Hike at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton, meet your guides at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the trailhead parking lot, across from Lower Campground.

This 2.5-mile hike includes beginner friendly terrain. Adults and children ages 5 and up are welcome to participate. Wear good hiking boots that are waterproof; dress appropriately; bring hiking poles or walking sticks; snacks and water.

This hike will be held dependent on the weather and trail conditions. If there is too much ice on the trail, it will be canceled.

For more information, call 570-439-1826 or 1-814-435-5010 or visit https://www.stepoutdoors.org.

Shed hunting

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, adults and children ages 8 and up will meet at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County for the free Shed Hunting for First Timers program.

Following a brief talk about deer and elk antlers, participants will experience the thrill of the hunt. They will take part in a one- to two-mile hike to identify good sites to search and practice locating deer and elk antlers.

Most of the hike will be off-trail and over rough, uneven terrain. Tick repellant is suggested.

Preregistration is not required. For more information, call 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Charter Day

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, admission to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, a Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Trails of History site, is free in celebration of the Commonwealth’s 341st birthday.

There will be guided tours of the museum’s facilities and exhibits. The lumber museum is located midway between Galeton and Coudersport at 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses.

Charter Day commemorates the land grant made to William Penn by England’s King Charles II to settle a debt owed to Penn’s father. The land granted to Penn on March 4, 1681 became the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Charter Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday in March.

For more information, call814-435-2652.

To learn more about Winter Outing events or for updates on snow and ice, trail conditions, directions and more, search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook or visit https://www.stepoutdoors.org.