The Winter Outings Series continues with a snowshoe or traditional hikes, eagle watches and an opportunity to try a climbing wall.

Free guided hike

Snowshoe or hike the trail on Mt. Tom near Wellsboro at 8:45 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township.

At 9 a.m., participants will begin the trek up the Mt. Tom Trail. This free slow-paced guided hike/snowshoe will be a climb of over 1,100 feet to see breathtaking views of Ansonia and the upper Pine Creek Valley. It can take as long as three hours.

Experience and conditioning are a must for this strenuous course preview of the upcoming Mt. Tom Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 13. Dress in layers. Bring a snack and water.

Limited snowshoes will be available. Those who have equipment should bring it. Traction aiding devices will be required.

For more information, call 570-724-8561.

Eagle watch

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, the free, one-hour Eagle Watch led by local expert Matt West will be at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tioga-Hammond Lakes Connecting Channel Overlook near the spillway at 94-98 South Main Street in Tioga Borough.

Bring a camera and binoculars. A limited number of spotting scopes and binoculars will be available. The Tioga County Woodland Owners Association is co-sponsoring the Jan. 30 event and is providing free hot cocoa and snacks.

A second Eagle Watch with West minus refreshments will be at 9 a.m. at the same location on Sunday, Feb. 6.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.

Climb the Wall

Individuals and families are invited to participate in Community Climbing Day and experience the climbing wall for free on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Mansfield University’s Kelchner Fitness Center at 80 Clinton St., Mansfield. Registration is required.

Trained staff will provide guidance and climbing gear is available. The climbing wall is 80 feet wide and 29 feet tall. Those who attend must wear a mask while in the fitness center.

To register, email adelozier@mansfield.edu. For more information, visit www.mansfield.edu/kfc or the Kelchner Fitness Center Facebook page, or call 570-662-4865.

Lyman Run Snowshoe

With cold temperatures expected to continue, the Winter Adventure Hike at Lyman Run State Park will be on snowshoes. At 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, meet outdoorsmen Chip Harrison and John Halter in the Day Use parking lot near the pavilion at Lyman Run State Park at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton.

Adults and kids are welcome. The one-mile out-and-back hike that will take them to the beach area and then on Fisherman’s Trail. The snowshoers will cross Lyman Lake to return to the parking lot. It’s free.

Those who have snowshoes are encouraged to bring them. Snowshoes will also be available and provided free for those without. Wear waterproof boots, dress for the weather, and bring snacks and water.

This winter outing may be canceled due to trail conditions or become a traditional hike if there is no snow. For more information, call 570-439-1826 or 1-814-435-5010.

Additional information for all events can be found at the Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook or www.stepoutdoors.org.