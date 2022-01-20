The Winter Outings Series in Tioga and Potter counties continues this Saturday, Jan. 22 with Winter in the Lumber Camp and the following weekend with the Mt. Tom hike or snowshoe on Saturday, Jan. 29 and an Eagle Watch on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Unless stated otherwise, activities are free and open to people of all ages and experience level.

Winter in the Lumber Camp

This Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. there will be free outdoor activities with sledding, snowmen and snow art at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum between Galeton and Coudersport on Route 6.

Coffee, tea and cocoa will be available in the program room. There is a donation jar. Snacks will also be available in the program room.

If there is enough snow as well as ice on the pond, volunteer instructors will show beginners how to use cross-country skis, snowshoes and ice skates provided by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Instruction and equipment for all activities are free. Those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Regular admission rates apply to tour museum exhibits. They are: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for youth ages 3 to 11.

For more information, call 814-435-2652.

Mt. Tom Snowshoe or Hike

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m., snowshoe or hike the trail on Mt. Tom. Meet at the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township.

After parking, participants will cross Route 362 on foot and go the trail that begins at the bottom of Mt. Tomand climb over 1,100 feet to see views of Ansonia and the upper Pine Creek Valley.

Experience and conditioning are required for this strenuous climb. Dress in layers. Bring a snack and water. Limited snowshoes will be available. Those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it. Traction aiding devices (such as snowshoes or simple boot cleats) are required.

This is a slow-paced course preview for the upcoming Mt. Tom Challenge being held on Sunday Feb. 13. For more information, call 570-724-8561.

Eagle Watch

At 9 a.m. Sunday Jan. 30, the free, one-hour Eagle Watch led by local expert Matt West will be at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tioga-Hammond Lakes Connecting Channel Overlook near the spillway at 94-98 South Main St., Tioga.

This is one of the best spots in the area to see bald eagles. Bring a camera and binoculars. A limited number of spotting scopes and binoculars will be available.

West, educational program coordinator for the Mill Cove Environmental Area and tourist information counselor at the Keystone Welcome Center on Route 15, will answer questions about bald eagles and talk about their lives, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s reintroduction program, how to identify this raptor and areas in Tioga County where people can go to see them.

The Tioga County Woodland Owners Association is co-sponsoring this event with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will provide free hot cocoa and snacks.

For more information, call 570-835-5281.

To learn more about Winter Outing events or for more information visit www.stepoutdoors.org or search for Step Outdoors Tioga County on Facebook.