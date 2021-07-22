The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council elected new members to its board of directors and renewed terms of returning members at its annual meeting held virtually earlier this spring.
GSNYPENN is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to administer the Girl Scout Leadership Experience across 24 counties of New York and two in northern Pennsylvania.
GSNYPENN’s governing body is its board of directors. The board’s responsibilities include influence policy regarding council goals, issues affecting girls, issues affecting the business of the organization, strategic planning, financial oversight and fund development.
Kim Lamar Shelton of Vestal, N.Y. and Mansfield, TRiO director and Gallup certified strengths coach, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, was elected to serve as a member at large.
To serve on the GSNYPENN board of directors, interested persons should complete the board interest form at gsnypenn.org/board.