The Tioga County Conservation District is presenting Women in Agriculture 2021 all day workshop on Nov. 3.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Tokishi Building at 124 Nypum Drive, Wellsboro. The workshop is free and includes lunch catered by the Wellsboro High School Culinary Arts students.
This year’s topics include:
- Enhancing soil health
- No-till gardening
- Forest stewardship and proactive management
- Magic of mushrooms: plus inoculate a mushroom log (additional fee may apply)
- Permaculture and farming the woods
Pre-registration is required by Oct. 29. To register, call 570-724-1801