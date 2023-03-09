UPMC’s Renew You program is hosting a Fit & Fab morning for women on Saturday, March 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
During the event, providers from UPMC and instructors from Tioga County Branch YMCA will offer health and wellness education, exercise opportunities and activities. Healthy refreshments from Wellsboro Nutrition will also be offered, along with the chance to receive a UPMC giveaway for those who pre-register.
UPMC’s Renew You is a free membership program open to everyone ages 18 through 54 designed to motivate and inspire positive lifestyle changes. This program emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body and spirit through educational events.
To pre-register for the Fit & Fab event, call 814-274-5550. To learn more about Renew You and to sign-up for a membership, go to UPMC.com/RenewYou.