Jessie Thompson and Lilace Guignard are co-producers of the 2021 Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project.
Titled “Woodpecker Lips,” the show features 12 original monologues all written this year by local women.
“The idea for ‘Woodpecker Lips’ came from our desire to present original, brand new works, to provide new creative opportunities for as many women as possible and to share stories about women in our community and with roots in Pennsylvania,” said Thompson. “The title for the show comes from a saying Lilace has heard her father-in-law use, ‘She’s as tough as woodpecker lips.’”
All 12 monologues will be performed at each show being held at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 in the Warehouse Theater at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
In addition to overall coordination of the project, Guignard and Thompson have both taken on mentorship roles in writing and directing this year.
Guignard led a writers’ workshop and a series of get-togethers where participants discussed how to write a monologue, developed their ideas and shared their progress other.
Thompson mentored directors through an introductory workshop and follow up meetings.
The directors then held auditions for the 12 female roles. Each role required memorizing five to eleven minutes of dialogue.
The Pennsylvania women featured in the monologues range from a pioneer adopted into the Seneca nation to the wife of the founder of Wellsboro, from the wife of a famous author to a rock and roll star, a world-renowned reporter to a cartoonist/graphic novelist and more.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079. Audience members are asked to wear masks.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.