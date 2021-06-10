From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project is holding a free, in-person Woodpecker Lips Director’s Workshop outdoors at the roofed pavilion at the Nessmuk Lake Recreation Area on Route 287, one mile south of Wellsboro.
The workshop is for adult women interested in directing a monologue for the HGWP’s Woodpecker Lips production. Those who attend the free workshop will be given first priority to direct. There are 13 directing positions available.
Discussed will be the tools necessary to foster trust and allow exploration of a character to bring out the creativity in every actor for every performance.
Leading the workshop is Jessie Thompson, the producer of Woodpecker Lips, the 2021 HG Women’s Project, which will end with performances of original monologues being written by local women about a living or historical local or Pennsylvania woman. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
Thompson has directed and led acting workshops for the HG Women’s Project and, prior to that, worked as an actor in New York, Los Angeles and around the country.
The goal of the 2021 Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project, Woodpecker Lips, is to provide opportunities for women to write, perform, direct and tell local stories meaningful to community theater audiences.
To register for the Woodpecker Lips Directors Workshop, email Thompson at woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com or call the HG office at 570-724-2079.
Open in-person auditions for actors will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Roles are open to females or those who identify as females ages 13 to adults of all ethnicities.
No registration is necessary. Just show up on one of the dates at the time listed. Material to read will be provided. Or, actors can record a one to two-minute video monologue and email it to woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com.