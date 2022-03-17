Members of the Armed Women of America, Tioga County Shooting Chapter of Pennsylvania, are inviting non-members to attend shooting practice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at the National Range and Armory at 531 Washington Boulevard in Williamsport.
At 10 a.m., the group will leave from the CVS Plaza parking lot at 197 North Main Street, Mansfield, and carpool to the armory. Afterwards, they will have lunch at either the Texas Roadhouse or Red Lobster.
Marilyn Jones and Michelle Lawrence are co-leaders of the Tioga County group. Those attending must bring personal eye and ear protection. If they don’t have a gun, they can rent one at the armory.
Membership is also open to the chapter.
On Sunday, April 3, a Basic Rifle Class is being held for chapter members only. The class will start at 8 a.m. at Burke’s Gun Shop in Meshoppen. Members will carpool to the shop. There is a fee and pre-registration is required by calling 570-712-2135.
For more information, contact Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com or Lawrence at 570-404-7738 or annietackleberry@hotmail.com.