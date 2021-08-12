The Tioga County Shooting Chapter of the Well Armed Woman will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield. Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders.
“We are inviting women to attend who have an interest in learning to shoot a pistol of their own,” said Jones.
Those attending will review range safety protocols followed by a range safety briefing and shooting drills. Updates will also be given on trainings for Concealed Carry, Stop The Bleed, and First Aid and CPR.
For more information, call 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.