The Tioga County Women’s Shooting Society is meeting from 5 p.m. until dusk on a new date, Thursday, June 22, at a new location, the Hillside Rod and Gun Club’s range.
Tioga County Women’s Shooting Society members and women interested in joining the organization will meet chapter president Marilyn Jones in the Hillside Rod and Gun Club parking lot at 625 Gulick Street, Blossburg, between 4:45 and 4:55 p.m. Jones will lead them from there to the range, a short distance down the road.
Anyone who sees a large metal bear which sits on a mound in front of the Hillside Rod and Gun Club building has passed the parking lot and should turn around and drive back to it.
The chapter had to change the meeting date from the third Thursday to the fourth Thursday in order to use the Hillside Rod and Gun Club range. Members and guests will continue to meet there at 5 p.m. on the fourth Thursday for the July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28 meetings and at 4:30 p.m. for the Oct. 26 meeting.
Members and guests are required to sign a hold harmless waiver for the indoor and outdoor seasons and pay a $10 range fee each time they attend practice there.
Women interested in becoming a member of the Tioga County Women’s Shooting Society can attend two meetings without joining but are required to become a member before attending a third time.
To become a member, women are required to fill out a hold harmless waiver and membership and medical form and pay dues of $15 once per year in addition to the range fee. The dues pay for regular targets or paper plates to use as targets and beverages during the hot months.
From November through April, the society will return to carpooling to the National Range and Armory in Williamsport. Dates will be announced in August. There is a lane rental fee and costs for targets, ammo or other supplies. Carpool riders are asked to assist drivers with gasoline costs.
For more information, contact Jones at 570-244-7989 or at jones_mk@yahoo.com or Michelle Lawrence at 570-404-7738 or at annietackleberry@hotmail.com.