Members and guests of the Tioga County Woodland Association met Sunday, May 16, where they identified a large variety of forest medicinal and nutritional plants under the direction of Chris Firestone, area naturalist.
Prior to the nature walk, attendees sampled a large variety of teas and foods made from ingredients that can be found in area landowners’ forests. Members chowed on hot dogs boiled in shag bark hickory syrup; cookies baked with dried white pine needles for flavoring, elderberry, lilac and ginger, and mint teas; pickled fiddle heads, pickled leeks, pickled leek relish.
Bryn Hammarstrom, TCWOA member, said that, “If you put enough sugar on it, you can eat anything.”
During the nature walk, Firestone identified and commented on the following plants: skunk cabbage, the first flower plant of spring, uses so much growing energy that it melts the snow as it pokes its head up through the snow; broad leaf plantain, whose leaves can be chewed and placed on bug bite to relieve itch; witch hazel, used as a poultice; dandelions, all parts are edible; ground pine, used to make flash powder for old-time photography, explosives and to stabilize ice cream; serviceberry, produces berries that are feasted upon by a variety of forest birds; trilliums, which grow in shaded, moist areas, have three leaves and three petals, roots are edible, plant takes seven years to mature, will not regenerate once root is used.
The group welcomed new private forest members: Ben and Sarah Nevins, Jan and John Halter and Sue Benjamin.
Anne Alexander, association president, announced that the next meeting is set for June 13 at the Dyer CCC Camp, June 13, noon. The program guide will be provided by Jim Hyland, district DCNR manager and historian.
For more information concerning the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association activities, contact Alexander at 570-279-7074.