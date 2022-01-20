Anne Alexander, president of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association recently released meeting dates and programs for the next three months.
The association will start the new year with an eagle watch guided by Matt West at the Connecting Channel Tioga River-Crooked Creek Dam at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The event is open to the public. Preregister with Alexander at 570-279-7074.
Coming up is a woodworking projects at noon on Feb. 20 at Marwin Cumming’s workshop, Tioga Junction, followed by a shared luncheon. On March 5 is the Pennsylvania Forestry Association’s 2022 Conservation Dinner and fundraiser at the Ramada Inn, in State College and March 20 is the Potter-Tioga Maple Syrup Tour, with a three-site group tour.
Members of the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association strive to educate themselves and members of the community on how they can improve their woodlots whether it be for profit or pleasure or just the satisfaction of caring for and owning a piece of wooded property.