Join the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association as members talk trees and and barbecue chicken in the Nessmuk pavilion at 1 Nessmuk Lane, Wellsboro.
At 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 31, is the potluck-style picnic with barbecue chicken provided. RSVPs gratefully appreciated. The meal is followed by club business and reports. The public is welcome to join and see what the club is all about.
At 2 p.m. Van Wagner will take the floor with his guitar to give some history and ecology as it relates to mining and logging in the area’s hills, and to reinforce the importance of the public’s role as stewards of the forest, both private and public. Wagner draws from his experiences mining coal and cutting trees, as well as stories from his own diverse network of educators, friends, historians and industry professionals. If you have stories of your relatives who made their living on the land, please bring them to share.
At 7 p.m., Wagner invites members to join him at the Deane Center for a performance with Buffalo Valley Railroad. Expect an Americana mix of originals, great folk songs and some other gems mixed in. To reserve tickets for that event, call 570-724-6220.