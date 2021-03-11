Members and guests of the Tioga County Woodland Association met Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Lawrenceville VEN-YOU Center hosted by Amber Dee Enderle Brarens, owner and operator.
As part of the organization’s community outreach program to educate the public concerning conservation practices, participants received information about how to attract birds to their backyards and constructed bird houses. With the help of association member, Cathy Cummings and Brarens, many of the participants decided to show their artistic abilities by decorating their bird shelters.
The bird house building project was truly a collaborative effort: the wood for the projects was provided by Sherm Warner; the bird house kits were cut out by Lee Hoar; Joe Serratore, Amber Brarens, Marwin Cummings and Ann Alexander, association president, helped young and old alike to assemble their bird houses.
Social distancing and masking procedures were used for the two sessions. Brarens donated the proceeds from a rental collection basket to the association to be used for the group’s environmental scholarship and other community outreach programs
For their March meeting, the association is planning a tour of a local maple syrup production facility.