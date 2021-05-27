It’s time to have some fun with words. Not that I’m particularly interested in jabberwocky, although at times I’ve been known to put together galimatias sentences.
On the trail I’ve met fops who want only to impress me with their gibberish about their equipment, clothing, trail boots, etc. To quell their exuberant burble it may be necessary to feign an insouciant attitude, or just vamoose.
Another gambit is to counter their twaddle with your own blather that is of no interest to them because these flibbertigibbets are only interested in particularizing their knowledge and relating it to anyone who will listen.
That said, most encounters are quite the opposite. It’s actually quite rare to run into a trail futz who has the chutzpah to superfluously extol his/her myriad virtues.
Most trail meet-ups are less than confrontational; actually quite welcomed as a deviation for a few minutes from the physical demands of hiking. It’s also interesting to discover the other guy’s plans, whereabouts, hiking history, und so weiter.
We’ll digress here to a different kind of trail encounter: meeting up with animals. Never have I run into a rambunctiously capricious animal, although I certainly experience a moment of frisson when a bear crosses my path.
Gotta be careful though because that particular animal, for various reasons, could be a picaroon with vagarious behavior. To keep from surprising a bear (they don’t like surprises) some hikers, particularly in grizzly country, wear bells, assuming the tintinnabulation will keep them at bay. That doesn’t always work, as evidenced by the discovery of bells in the stomach contents of rogue bears.
Enough of this piffle. Playing with words, particularly in this piece, is far from copacetic. It may exhibit a bit of sesquipedalian, (sending you scurrying to the dictionary), but it may also create a desire to get out there on the trail and meet some interesting yahoos.
Happy trails.