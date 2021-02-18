The public is invited to register now for the Refuse To Be A Victim crime prevention and personal safety seminar being held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 20 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. Certified course instructor is Marilyn Jones.
Created by the women of the National Rifle Association, this course covers personal safety while at home, driving or traveling.
This is not a course on shooting a gun.
Those attending will learn common sense techniques on how to minimize the risk of becoming a victim at home, in the workplace and in other situations, such as while shopping.
Also taught will be an array of personal safety strategies and tips on how to create a personalized safety plan before it is needed.
The fee is $20 to cover the cost of the book and classroom time.
To register or for more information, contact Jones at jones_mk@yahoo.com or 570-549-2794.