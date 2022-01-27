The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has announced Raise the Region 2022 will expand the service area to include nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Tioga County. Raise the Region is the area’s largest online fundraising event helping the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
As part of Raise the Region’s expansion into Tioga County, FCFP will host an in-person workshop to assist with “Getting Ready” for the 30-hour online giving campaign. The workshop will be held Thursday Feb. 3, from 1-2 p.m. at The Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Reservations are requested by Tuesday, Feb. 1. Masking is required and social distancing are required.
Nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Tioga County are encouraged to attend and learn how to get their organizations ready for Raise the Region. The workshop will review the history of Raise the Region and highlight key information for 2022, including how to register an organization and how to access additional training materials.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations.
The 2022 fundraising event will take place Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. The public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org on these dates and select participating nonprofits to financially support. Each gift will be stretched by the $170,000 contribution from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.
In 2021, north central Pennsylvania donated $2,037,800 to 272 nonprofits. Since starting in 2013 Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
For more information on FCFP, call 570-321-1500 or visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.