The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners in Susquehanna, Tioga and Bradford will be holding the annual premium wreath and poinsettia fundraiser. The deadline to order for each county is Wednesday, Nov. 3 and pick up will be on Friday, Dec. 3 or call to make other arrangements.
These wreaths and poinsettias are large, premium plants from a local grower. There will be a variety of poinsettia colors for the 6½-inch pot size which usually have six-plus blooms for $16: red glitter, pink, white and classic red. The large 8-inch pot for $35, in red only, will boast 14-plus blooms. The green wreaths come in two sizes: 18 inches for $25 and 24 inches for $30.
Educational information about care and maintenance will be included with you purchase.
Email or call your respective county contact for an order form: an order form can be provided if you provide your mailing address. In Susquehanna County, call 570-666-9003 or email susquehannamg@psu.edu. In Bradford and Tioga counties, call 570-724-9120 or email mqa5887@psu.edu.
Pick up is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Penn State Extension Office, 88 Chenango St., Montrose, in Susquehanna County; Penn State Extension Office, 200 Main Street, Suite 3, Towanda, in Bradford County; and Weis parking lot, Wellsboro, in Tioga County.
The Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program supports the outreach mission of Penn State Extension by utilizing unbiased research-based information to educate the public and communities on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship.