The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces the return of the Writer’s Open Mic Nights after a summer break.
Writer’s Open Mic Nights will be held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through December. Readings start at 7 p.m. Come early at 6:30 to sign up for a 10-minute slot if you plan to read. You can BYOB or grab a cup of coffee and some snacks, and socialize with other writers and audience members.
This is a free event, organized by Ashley Ensminger and Lyndsay Costley. This group met for years at Conspiracy Coffee Company in Mansfield, but moved to the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center this past year when the members realized that the majority involved live in Wellsboro.
You do not have to be a writer to attend. Audience members who listen and enjoy are welcome.