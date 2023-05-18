The documentary “People of Honor” will be shown this Saturday, May 20, Armed Forces Day.
Admission is free to see “People of Honor: Tioga County and WWII” at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Donations are always appreciated.
Goodies For Our Troops will be the recipient of any donations, which are used to ship care packages to service men and women.
The one-hour and 50-minute film is a tribute to those who have been described as the “Greatest Generation.” Originally produced in 2001, the film is based on interviews with 104 Tioga County residents who tell of their World War II experiences on both the home front and the war front.
It incorporates original film footage showing the first draftees leaving Tioga County; a war bond drive gathering in downtown Wellsboro; the removal of the cannon on The Green in the heart of Wellsboro; travel along Route 15 and a post-war victory parade in Elkland. Original government footage from the war front is also shown.
Gale Largey, who created the documentary, will give a brief introduction about the film and answer questions following the presentation.
For more information, call 570-724-6220.