The River Valley Regional YMCA, a local non-profit comprised of six branches in this area, recently kicked off the 2022 Annual Campaign. Along with raising funds, the campaign is also meant to raise awareness of the work the Y does to address pressing social issues within the communities in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
For 2022 the RVR YMCA has set a total goal of $161,000 with individual goals set for each branch. Proceeds from the Annual Campaign will be used to help provide scholarships for Y programs and services, fund the Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Program, and help support children and active older adults.
The largest areas where the Y gives back are through its youth programs, senior programs and chronic disease prevention and management initiatives. In 2021 the River Valley Regional YMCA provided more than $758,304 in programs and outreach throughout Lycoming, Tioga, Bradford and Clinton counties. These funds helped provide preschool and school age childcare, teen programs, the Healthy Senior Program, and the LiveStrong at the YMCA and Joint Replacement Programs.
“Many people have heard of the Y or even worked out at the Y, without actually knowing all that the Y really is,” said Jessica Servano, development director at the River Valley Regional YMCA. “We are a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving all in our community; every child, teen, adult, family or senior who may need us.”
The six branches in Williamsport, Muncy, Jersey Shore, Mansfield, Towanda, and Lock Haven offer programs for all ages and abilities. The YMCA offers preschool childcare programs, before and after school care, summer day camp and teen programs. Parents have the time to get healthy while their children are cared for and there are healthy senior programs for active older adults. The River Valley Regional YMCA also partners with other civic minded organizations like churches, hospitals and local school districts to create better and healthier communities.
Those interested in donating to the River Valley Regional YMCA or any of the branches can visit www.rvrymca.org.