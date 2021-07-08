Young women ages 16-20 as of June 1 are invited to enter the 2021 Tioga County Fair Queen Contest. The winner will receive a $500 scholarship and represent Tioga County at the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Contest in Hershey in January 2022. The winner of the state contest will receive a scholarship of $2500 as the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen.
The 2021 Tioga County Fair Queen will also receive a $250 gift card from Dunham’s Department Store in Wellsboro to purchase gowns or business attire for the state competition.
The Tioga County Fair Queen must be available to reign at the Tioga County Fair, Aug. 9-14, be available and willing to promote the Tioga County Fair at suitable events throughout her reigning year, be available to attend the state competition, and must live in or attend a Tioga County school.
To compete, participants must submit a written essay on “What My Fair Means to My Community” in 300 words or less and present a three to five minute speech “Why You Should Come To My Fair.”
Contestants will also need to answer random questions during the stage/interview portion of the pageant. Question could be on fair, agriculture, recent news or the candidate’s integrity.
Judging is based on poise, neatness and cleanliness, appearance, and the ability to communicate.
The judging will take place in the Main Building on the fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. The 2021 Tioga County Fair Queen will be crowned that same day at 6 p.m.
A complete set of rules and behavioral policies, along with the registration form can be found on TiogaCountyFair.com The registration form to enter the Fair Queen Contest must be submitted to Courtney Smith, 71 Grinnell Lane Liberty, PA 16930, with a postmark date no later than July 21. For more information, call 570-439-2240.