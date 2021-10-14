Children in second through 11th grade who are interested in competitive youth bass fishing and their parents are encouraged to attend an informational meeting.
The meeting begins at noon Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro. The meeting will focus on how youth can join and formation of a youth/high school team in this area.
The meeting is hosted by Tackle Shack, Tioga County Bass Anglers and the Wellsboro Bassmasters High School Community Fishing Team.
Speakers will be Don Kelly, Tackle Shack, Ernie Watkins, Pa. Bass Nation youth director and Colegan Stiner and Michael Haraschak, members of the Wellsboro high school team who placed fourth in the region.
For more information, call 570-337-0920, 717-315-8951 or 570-724-5138.