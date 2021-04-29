Ninth through 12th graders and alumni of the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs are invited to join the 25th Season Celebration of the HG choral program.
“We are doing something we’ve never done before,” said Thomas Putnam, who normally directs two of the four HG children and youth choirs that involve second through 12th graders from four school districts. “We’re offering a summer choir for any singers who will be in grades 9-12 this coming fall, including boys with changed voices, and any HG Choir alumni who want to participate. We will be singing (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) music.”
New singers to the choir are welcome, current members are encouraged to recruit a friend.
The HG summer choir will meet on Monday nights beginning May 10 and continuing through the summer. An outdoor concert given by the choir in late August will conclude the summer season.
The date for the final summer concert is tentatively set for Sunday, Aug. 29. There is a possibility the group may sing the National Anthem for a semi-pro baseball game either in Elmira and/or Williamsport.
Rehearsals will be from 6:30-8 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Singers will wait outside or in cars until just before 6:30 p.m., then enter the sanctuary. They will sing for 35 minutes, take a break outside, and then sing until 8 p.m.. Vocal lines will be available online so choir members can rehearse on their own, too.
All singers will be masked and physically distanced.
“We strongly urge all singers who are old enough to get vaccinated so we can gather with greater confidence of safety for all, including those members of our families at home.”
There is no charge for the summer choir; donations are welcome.
For more information about joining the summer choir, call Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.