Youth choir presents public concert

At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, second through twelfth graders in the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs are giving their Spring Concert in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street in Wellsboro.

Each mother attending will receive a small gift because May 8 is Mother’s Day.

Singing are the Children’s Concert Choir composed of students in the fifth through eighth grades and HG’s Youth Choir with young men and women in the ninth through twelfth grades, both directed by Thomas Putnam, and Choir, TOO, directed by Cheryl Hein Walters. Gary Citro is the piano accompanist.

The HG Youth Choir will sing several selections ranging from New Zealand welcome song to musicals. “We Are Not Alone” is a song of hope and nourishment with words and music by Pepper Choplin. The solo will be sung by Olivia Chilson who is playing Beauty in the Wellsboro Area High School production of “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend.

“I Dream A World” with music by Connor Koppin and text by Lanston Hughes is a musically challenging piece. “The youth choir sang this at the Martin Luther King concert in February and is eager to share it,” said Putnam. Alexander Baer, a student at Mansfield University, will accompany the choir on cello.

“Kua Rongo Mai Koe” is a New Zealand welcome song with the only accompaniment being a drum. “The choir will be using original Maori movements as they sing this forceful, driving song,” Putnam said.

“Because All Men Are Brothers, And Women All Are Sisters” is a cry for unity and freedom and to end tyranny and oppression. The music is by JS Bach and adapted by the American folk group, Peter, Paul and Mary. The words are by Tom Glazer.

“Sing Me to Heaven,” a painfully beautiful work by Daniel E. Gawthrop with text by Jane Griner, has lush harmonies and beautiful text.

“Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent” asks “How do you measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee, in inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife? How about love?”

For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.