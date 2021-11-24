Fifth through 12th graders in the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs will help kick off Wellsboro’s Dickens of A Christmas weekend with their annual Dickens of a Concert on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
The concert will open with all singers performing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ arrangement of the traditional British carol “Children’s Christmas Song” followed by the rousing Nigerian carol “Betelehemu” accompanied by area percussionists.
The program will consist of other tunes sung by the entire group including “Mary Had a Baby,” “What Child Is This?” “Christmas is Coming” and “The Shepherds’ Nowell.” Each of the three ensembles will sing a few songs individually. The concert will conclude with the moving “God Bless the Master,” another traditional British carol arranged by Williams.
The Children’s Choir for youth in grades 5-8 and the Young Men’s Choir, grades 9-12 are both directed by Thomas Putnam and the Young Women’s Choir, grades 9-12 by Julie Schlosser. Providing accompaniment are Gary Citro at the piano, Marian Miller at the organ, a string quartet and area percussionists.
Tickets are $8/adults and $4/students and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.