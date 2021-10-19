The Hamilton-Gibson Youth Choirs for grades 9-12 and Children’s Choir for grades 5-8 are joining for a choral celebration this Sunday, Oc. 24 at 2:30 p.m.
If weather permits, the concert will be in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 25 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs to sit in the parking lot.
If weather does not permit, the concert will be held indoors at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street in Wellsboro, directly across the street from The Green.
The concert will feature the combined choirs singing Copland’s rousing “Zion’s Walls,” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “May It Be” from the film “The Lord of the Rings,” and a new version of “Amazing Grace.” The Children’s Choir will sing a lively Hebrew tune “Hine ma Tov,” a Celtic song “River Song,” and the beautiful “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas. The youth choir will sing “The Rose,” a sea chanty, “The Parting Glass” and others.
Directing the choirs are Julie Schlosser and Thomas Putnam. Accompanists include Andrea Tsao and Marian Miller. Peggy Morehart of Liberty will play special flute accompaniment.
Admission is free to families who are considering registering their children for the Hamilton-Gibson choirs. There is an admission fee for others.