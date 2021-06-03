The Tioga County Youth Field Day Committee has decided to proceed with planning of the 2021 Field Day.
Some modifications in numbers, meal service, etc. may be necessary due to the guidelines issued by the CDC and Pa. Department of Health. Those will be identified as the event, now set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, gets nearer.
Youth Field Day is open to youth, ages 8-15, and will be held at the Ives Run Recreation Area just off Route 287 near Tioga.
The youths will work with trained professionals to learn and practice hunting skills, marksmanship, fishing and other activities popular in Tioga County. Hats, T-shirts, gift bag and lunch are provided at no cost. The participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is open at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297. During the first week, 49 youths registered.
The planning committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Stephenhouse Pavilion at Ives Run. Volunteers and door prizes are still needed.
For information, contact Jim Mucci at 570-376-2418 or Earle Robbins at 570-377-0881.