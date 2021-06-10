Youth completing the fourth through tenth grades can register now for Hamilton-Gibson’s “Tales of Tioga” Summer Theatre Arts Camp being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. The camp is open to any child.
The eight-day camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 20, 21, 22 and 23, and Monday through Thursday, July 26, 27, 28 and 29.
The last day of camp will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the youth center building.
Bus transportation is provided. Pickup sites will be determined. Campers will be picked up and returned each day. The only exception will be on Thursday, July 29. That day, the campers will be picked up but parents will take their children home after the last performance.
Hamilton-Gibson Artistic Director Thomas Putnam is adapting his “Tales of Tioga” for this camp. His original show was produced for Tioga County’s bicentennial in 2004.
“It is filled with lots of historical facts and figures like Mary Wells, George Washington Sears (Nessmuk), Leonard Harrison and many others, which will allow all campers to have speaking roles and to be part of the lively chorus,” Putnam said. “We wanted a show in which every child could shine rather than one in which just a few have named roles. We also thought this would be the perfect story to tell at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.”
Campers will gain experience in all things theatre arts, from improvisational acting to mime, music, choreography, art, costuming, stage movement and vocal training.
Campers should sign up by Friday, July 9 so to ensure a camp T-shirt and materials are available.
No child will be turned away due to financial concerns. The registration fee is $193 with a $40 discount for each additional child from the same immediate family. Scholarships are available. The registration fee is waived for campers living in Northern Tioga School District due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust.
To register for the camp, download the 2021 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application at www.hamiltongibson.org and click on “Education,” then on “Theatre Camps,” then on “Summer Camps” and then scroll down to the orange button tagged “Click Here for Application.”
Complete the application and send it with a check to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Payment by credit card is also accepted by calling 570-724-2079.
Admission to the public performances is pay-what-you-can at the door.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.