Youth completing the fourth through ninth grades in June can register now for Hamilton-Gibson’s Summer Theatre Arts Camp being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville.
“We need to know how many youth are going to participate by Friday, June 9 so we can order enough camp T-shirts and prepare scripts and other materials to give to each camper on Monday, June 26, the first day of camp,” said Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson’s artistic director.
The HG camp is free and open to those that want to participate no matter where they live and no matter whether they attend public or private school or are homeschooled.
The five-day camp at Whitneyville will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 26-30. The last day of camp will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances, at 3 and 6:30 p.m. in the Youth Center building at the fairgrounds.
The jam-packed week will offer campers opportunities to hone their skills in acting, singing and dance through a variety of workshops provided by the staff and guest artists.
Bus transportation is provided free. “Routes and times will be determined after we have received the registrations,” Putnam said. Campers will be picked up and taken to Whitneyville and then returned to their pickup sites each day after camp.
The only exception will be on Friday, June 30. That day, the campers will be picked up but parents will be responsible for taking their campers home after the 6:30 p.m. performance.
“With the success of ‘Tales of Tioga’ in 2021 and ‘Shakin’ Up Shakespeare’ in 2022, we were able to create something wonderful, including friendships,” Putnam said. “That’s why we are doing a similar production this summer.”
To register for the camp, download the 2023 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting www.hamiltongibson.org and clicking on “Enrichment,” then on “For Kids” then “Camps” and then scroll down to the button tagged “Click Here for Application.”
Complete and send the application to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.