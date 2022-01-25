The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (1-11) struggled against one of the top teams in the Northern Tier League on Monday, Jan. 24 as they fell by a count of 63-23 to the Towanda Lady Black Knights (10-3) on the road.

Towanda came out of the gates on fire, with Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett combining for a herculean 21 points as they ran out to a commanding 24-5 lead.

In the first, CV’s Paisley Nudd would hit a three-pointer while Ella Churchill would also get a shot to fall but found themselves in a deep hole early.

In the second quarter, Towanda would continue to build their lead as they scored another 26 points with five players contributing to the offensive outburst.

CV would continue to struggle on the offensive end of the floor, and only netted one point on a free throw from Ashley Woodring, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 50-6 score at the half.

In the second half, the Lady Black Knights would take their foot off the gas with their huge lead and only scored 13 points.

CV would mount a much better effort in the second half with seven points in the third quarter that was led by a three-pointer from Nudd and three points from Renee Abbott but still found themselves down 57-13.

In the fourth, they put together their best offensive quarter with 10 points with Woodring leading the way with four and even held the Towanda team to just one point.

But with the big lead, Towanda was able to cruise to the final buzzer in a big 64-23 win.

In the loss, CV was paced by Nudd who netted eight points while Woodring added five points, Churchill scored four points, Maddy Millard added two points and Abbott chipped in three points.

Towanda was led by monstrous scoring performances from Manchester, who netted 16 points in three quarters, and 17 from Bennett in three quarters in another win for the Northern Tier League Large School leading Lady Black Knights.

CV now sits at 1-10 with their next matchup of the season coming against the Wyalusing Lady Rams (4-9) at home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 with a 7 p.m. tipoff.