Another week adds another victory for the Cowanesque Valley Indians football team, as they moved to 2-1 with a big road win over Montgomery on Friday, Sept. 8, by a score of 44-24.
After both teams struggled to find the endzone in the first quarter, the CV offense started to find their bearings as Graham Hess tossed both of his first-quarter touchdowns in the second quarter.
He would find Dave Hess on a 36-yard score and Fletcher Good from 26 yards out to get things rolling for the Indians.
After converting both two-point conversions the CV squad found themselves sitting with a 16-0 lead at the break.
In the second half, the scoring came in bunches.
Timmy Freeman drew first blood in the third quarter, scampering in for a 17-yard score, but the Red Raiders started to find something on offense as they finally got on the board in the quarter on a long run to narrow the gap to 22-8.
Soon after, Graham Hess would get his team another touchdown on a 15-yard run to extened the lea to 28-8.
Montgomery notched one more score late in the third to bring the count to 28-16, but the Indians’ offense would prove too much as they outscored the Red Raiders 16-8 in the final frame.
Good continued his incredible night, and scored early on a long run to go up 36-16, and tacked on another long run late for a 67-yard score to bring the score to 44-16.
Montgomery tacked on another score as the game dwindled down, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big finish for the CV team as they escaped with a 44-16 win over the Red Raiders.
Junior phenom Good continues to be an unstoppable force for the Indians’ offense and turned in another incredible performance where he rushed for a team-high 146 yards and a touchdown — while also catching a touchdown and recording an interception on defense as well.
Timmy Freeman also turned in his best game of the still-young 2023 season, with the power back running all over the Red Raider defense for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Graham Hess also had another strong night under center for the Indians and scored two touchdown passes with his 116 yards, and rushed for one touchdown to go with his 37 yards on the ground.
With the offense humming for the Indians, their defense also was able to come up big and keep a big cushion in the win, and were paced by Ben Freeman who was all over the field — recording a team-high 13 tackles on the night.
The CV offense has been dynamic over the first three weeks of the year, and have scored a total of 98 points (32.6 per game) and have had a group of players carrying the way.
So far, Good has amassed 620 total yards and scored nine touchdowns on the year and has been one of the biggest breakout performers of the year.
He is joined by Freeman, Graham Hess, and Dave Hess who have all been extremely productive for the CV team so far this year.
The Indians now sit with a record of 2-1 on the season and have blown expectations out of the water early in the year, and will now test their mettle against the South Williamsport Mounties, who sit with a perfect record of 3-0 on Friday, Sept. 15 on the road as they look to capture their third win of the 2023 season.