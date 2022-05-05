The Cowanesque Valley Indians baseball team (6-8) fell just short on Friday, April 29 when they traveled to take on the Canton Warriors (9-7) and their late rally came up just shy of topping their opponent as they fell by a final score of 8-6.

Neither team would find any traction on offense until the midway point of the contest, with the Warriors striking first in the bottom of the third as they plated two runs to give them the first lead of the game at 2-0.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Warriors would once again put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push their lead to 4-0, but the Indians’ offense would start to show some life in the sixth inning as they attempted to stage a monstrous comeback.

CV would plate five runs in the top of the sixth inning, with Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottolano both hitting singles to open up the inning.

A Canton error would allow Sipps to cross home plate moments later to give them their first score of the game and Julian Francis would use a single to score Sottolano from third to breathe new life into the Indians’ offensive attack.

A few batters later with two outs on the board, Francis would take advantage of another late Canton miscue as he was able to score on a passed ball to narrow the gap to 4-3 with Coen Kemp in scoring position and the momentum slowly moving into the Indians’ favor.

Senior Tucker St. Peter would then even the score as he used a single to score Kemp and knot things up at four after trailing for the entire contest up to this point.

The next batter, McGwire Painter, would give the Indians their first lead of the day as he knocked in St. Peter hit a clutch double that would cap off an impressive rally and give CV a 5-4 lead heading into the sixth inning.

But Canton would subsequently fire back moments later, and after being held in check offensively for most of the night the Indians would surrender four runs in the frame that would force them to play catchup once again heading into the seventh inning with an 8-5 deficit to overcome.

The Indians wouldn’t go quietly in the final frame and would receive one more run on a ground out by Sottolano that scored Sipps, but it proved to not be enough as Canton closed things out and handed the CV team an 8-6 loss on the road.

Despite the slow start, the Indians were able to come alive late in the game and were led on offense by another standout day from Sipps who led the game in hits going 3-3 with two runs scored on the day.

St. Peter would finish 1-3 with one run scored and one RBI, Ackley added a hit, Painter went 1-4 with one run scored, a double, and one RBI, Francis finished 1-55 with one run scored and one RBI, Nick West added a hit and a run scored and Sottolano scored one run and added an RBI as well for the Indians in the loss.

On the mound, Painter got the start and went five innings allowing five runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out five batters.

St. Peter came in for the final inning, where he allowed two hits, three runs (one earned), and struck out one batter in the effort.

The now 6-8 Indians will look to claw back to a 0.500 record as their next contest will be at home against the Williamson Warriors (5-10) on Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m.