WESTFIELD — The Cowanesque Valley Indians football squad made a statement on Saturday, Aug. 26 as they took down the Northwest Rangers in a lopsided score of 32-12 and captured their first season-opening win in a decade to move to 1-0 in 2023.
“I’ll tell you what, Coach (Tuck) Hess did a fantastic job on the offensive side,” CV Head Coach Joe Leonard said of the offensive game plan dialed up in Friday’s win. “He and Coach Woodard executed throughout the week. It has helped (having an offensive coordinator), he has spread the ball around really nice.”
After a winless season in 2022, the CV team looked to revamp their coaching staff and come up with a system to take advantage of the athletes they have.
That sentiment was felt during their win over Northwest, where they racked up 379 yards of total offense and excelled in every facet of the game in the process.
The 32 points on the night was a mark that the Indians didn’t reach once in the prior season, and second-year head coach Leonard was quick to point to the addition of a strong offensive coordinator as an integral part of the stark turnaround for CV in week one.
“I think when you come out and show a double-wing, they expect one thing,” Coach Leonard said. “Coach Hess has great experience with different sets, and we have a lot of athletes. Not large numbers, but the people we do have can do a lot.”
The offense was firing on all cylinders, with junior quarterback Graham Hess putting it all together and completing all three of his passes to Fletcher Good — for three touchdowns and 106 yards.
The duo of Graham and Good have spent a lot of time together on the field, and it showed on Saturday as they torched the Rangers defense on three separate occasions.
They took the first play from scrimmage, and turned it into a 69-yard touchdown and didn’t look back throughout the night.
“Those guys can open it up, they’ve played together for so long, they came up together,” Coach Leonard said. “They can sense what works, and their communication is excellent.”
Graham also racked up 77 yards on nine carries and joined a stable of CV runners to turn in standout performances.
Dave Hess added 73 yards of his own on the ground on just 10 carries and took a 10-yard scamper across the goal line.
Good added to his astronomical numbers by receiving another 78 yards on the ground, while Timmy Freeman lived up to his pedigree and rumbled through the defense for a touchdown and 45 yards.
Freeman’s presence was truly felt on the other side of the ball, where he racked up a team-high 12 tackles and was the driving force behind an all-around stellar performance by the Indians’ defense.
“Timmy Freeman, as an outside linebacker, had 12 tackles, and he has just a lot of experience,” Leonard said.
While Freeman was the leading tackler, he had a lot of help from his middle linebacker, and Joel Hutlz put together an impressive night with eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery as the senior was a menace throughout the night to the Northwest front.
“We have Joel Hultz as our new middle linebacker, and Timmy has helped him out. He stepped up big for us and had a great game,” Leonard said.
Joining Hultz and Freeman with solid nights on the defensive side of the ball were freshman Kegan Lane, who racked up 10 tackles and recovered a fumble, and Ean Bump, who also recovered a fumble while adding seven stops.
“Last year, we gave up a lot of points but we were still learning,” Leonard said of the improvement of his defensive unit. “Coach (Jacob) Lane had a lot of patience last year.”
With their first win of the 2023 season and Leonard’s first as a coach for the CV team, it was not only a relief to get one in week one, but it was also a sense of validation for the players who have worked to bring CV football back after a disappointing 2022 campaign.
“This helped a lot. The kids competed all through last season,” Leonard said of grabbing a win in their first game of the year. “They put in some hard work. Trust, believe and execute is what we’ve been talking about, and they did that. For them to get this right off the bat, it just gives them some validation for their work.”
The win also marks their first time winning a season-opener in a decade — with their last week one win coming in the 2013-2014 season when they took down Montgomery 29-0.
With the Athens right around the corner, the CV team knows the work is far from done, but had many positives to take from their week one win, which they hope they can continue to bring when they host the Wildcats next Friday night.
“The defensive execution,” Leonard pointed to as one of his biggest takeaways from the game. “The offensive line and offense were efficient, and sometimes special teams can make a difference. One of our first turnovers was on a kickoff. If we can continue to be aggressive and execute on special teams, it will help.”
They will take on the Athens team, who beat them 48-0 last season, but will look to capitalize on their momentum and some changes in the Athens infrastructure, knowing they will have to continue to execute if they want to move to 2-0 on the year.
“We have the momentum, and we just have to trust, believe and execute,” Leonard said of their upcoming home matchup against Athens. “Execution is the biggest part of it. They have a new coach, but he’s not new to coaching. He’s legendary as a wrestling coach. If a team comes out week one and doesn’t have a good week, they are going to have to come out with a lot more the next week.”
The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in Westfield.