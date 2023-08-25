The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians tennis team picked up a 5-0 season-opening sweep over Wellsboro on Thursday, Aug. 24.
In singles play, CV’s Kylee Stone in the top spot for the Lady Indians picked up a 6-4 win in the first set and a 6-3 in the second set over Hannah Nuss.
Layne LaBarron also took home a win in straight sets with victories of 6-0 and 7-5 over Leslie Bowers, while Logan Hamilton finished the singles matches with a third sweep of 6-1 and 6-0 over Olivia Gage.
In doubles play, Wellsboro’s Braelynn Butler and Ysabel Miller pushed Chelsea Wattles and Kiya Berdanier to three sets, but the CV duo in the top doubles spot would come away with a tight win with a 7-6 (7-1) win in the third and final set.
Kyra Campbell and Jewel Smith grabbed the final win for the Lady Indians in the second doubles spot with 6-4 and 6-2 wins over Wellsboro’s Evelyn Wetherbee and Kyleigh Lynn in straight sets.
The now 1-0 CV Lady Indians tennis team will be on the court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when they travel to take on the Galeton Lady Tigers at 4 p.m.
Wellsboro (0-1) took on Bucktail on Friday, Aug. 25, on the road for their second match of the year.