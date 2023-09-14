The Northern Tier League golf season continued on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with Cowanesque Valley’s Jordan Vargeson shooting the best score at his home course of River Valley Country.
Vargeson was extremely consistent during his win and racked up nine pars and three birdies in the low-score effort.
Despite his low day, the Indians (366) finished in fifth overall, with Athens remaining undefeated with a score of 335, with the Wyalusing Rams taking third with a score of 358.
In the third spot as a team was the Wellsboro Hornets, led by Hannalee Cleveland, who shot a team-best 86, while Wellsboro had three golfers finish under 95 on the day.
Finishing right behind Cleveland were Hayden Zuchowski (90), Marek Mascho (91), and Syler Pietrzyk (92).
Silas Jackson shot a 104, and Kiernan Whitsell shot a 109.
In the fourth-place spot, the NP-Mansfield Tigers finished the day with a score of 363, led by another strong outing from Andy Hermansen, who shot a 78 with one eagle, three birdies and five pars on the day.
Also turning in strong days were Alex Davis with an 88 and Talon DeAngelo with a 94.
Cody Hermansen finished with a 106, Haylie Hammond shot a 103, and Cade Costy ended with a 106.
The Indians took home fourth place as a team, and had two golfers other than Vargeson break 95, with Nick West and Denny Smith shooting a 93.
Adam Mabe ended his day with a 1-4, Kaden Cole with a 107 and Layla Hackett shot a 110 for the CV team.
The current standings have NP-Mansfield (22-8) in second place tied with Wyalusing, Wellsboro (14-16) in fourth place, and CV (9-21) in fifth place.
The NTL golf season is back in action on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Towanda Country Club at 1:30 p.m.