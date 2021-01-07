Destroyers sing two players

The Mansfield Destroyers announced signing two UC Davis players, Nico Ryder and Shaun McHale, to their 2021 roster.

Nico Ryder, who is from San Diego, Calif. and is a 6’4, 210-pound freshmen right-handed pitcher. Nico graduated high school from Cathedral Catholic High School, Calif.

“Nico is a big hard-throwing righty. We are projecting Nico to play a huge role in our starting rotation.” said Destroyers Head Coach Brian Hill.

Shaun McHale is from Yorba Linda, Calif., and is a 6’1, 180-pound freshman middle infielder.

Shaun went to Valencia High School in Placentia, Calif.

“Shaun is an athletic kid who is very strong defensively and hits for power. He will be a great addition to our infield and line-up,” Hill said. “It is going to be a great 2021 summer for the Destroyers.“

