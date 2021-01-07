The Mansfield Destroyers announced that they have signed two players from UC Davis.
Nico Ryder, who is from San Diego, Calif. and is a 6’4, 210-pound freshmen right-handed pitcher. Nico graduated high school from Cathedral Catholic High School, Calif.
“Nico is a big hard-throwing righty. We are projecting Nico to play a huge role in our starting rotation.” said Destroyers Head Coach Brian Hill.
Shaun McHale is from Yorba Linda, Calif., and is a 6’1, 180-pound freshman middle infielder.
Shaun went to Valencia High School in Placentia, Calif.
“Shaun is an athletic kid who is very strong defensively and hits for power. He will be a great addition to our infield and line-up,” Hill said. “It is going to be a great 2021 summer for the Destroyers.“