Two 2019 Mansfield Destroyers are returning. The Mansfield Destroyers are very excited to have Kyle Smith and Connor Hong returning for the summer of 2021.
Smith is from Stratford, N.J. and is a 6’3”, 195-pound junior right handed pitcher at Division 1 Rider University. Smith led the team in wins in 2019 with four wins in eight starts. He finished the summer with a 4-1 record and 3.09 ERA in 32 innings of work.
“I am happy to be coming back to a place with such a welcoming fan base,” Smith said. “ I can’t wait to win some games and be with the team and coaches again. They were a huge part of my decision to come back. Can’t wait to be back in the summer and looking forward to being a Destroyer again.”
“We are thrilled to have Kyle coming back as he was huge for us in 2019,” Destroyers Head Coach Brian Hill said. “He is a very talented pitcher and a truly fantastic young man. He was definitely one of the fan favorites in 2019.”
Another returner for the Destroyers is Hong, from Rochester, N.Y. Hong is a 6’1”, 200-pound senior right-handed pitched at Alfred State. Hong had a great 2020 spring at Alfred, giving up just two hits in six innings with four strikeouts. Hong also colleged a win with eight strikeouts over 10.1 innings pitched over the first season for the Destroyers in 2019.
“I missed Mansfield, and I can’t wait to have Shante and Sheetz back,” Hong said.
“Connor will bring experience to our bullpen and play a key role as a late-inning reliever for us,” Coach Hill said. “Stay tuned for more exciting 2021 player signings to be announced soon. Go Destroyers!”
The Mansfield Destroyers 2021 season is right around the corner. Season tickets are on sale now. For more information email the Destroyers at Dlewis@MansfieldDestroyers.com or visit the Destroyers website at www.MansfieldDestroyers.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get all of the latest news on the Destroyers.