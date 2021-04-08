One of my favorite activities to turn to when the weather breaks in North Central Pennsylvania is the thrill of trout fishing.
It can be extremely productive or very disappointing when you hit the water preseason, but once you pin down where fish are holding and ,some of the most exciting days of the fishing season.
Sometimes you get yourself in the right spot, lure and weather that culminates into the perfect storm, and I had one such outing already this year.
The first truly warm day of spring hit, and with overcast and 75 degrees temperatures, I knew I had to get out on the water and test my luck.
I waited until about mid-afternoon before leaving, with mildly low expectations.
I have done alright in the early parts of the season but some days have been complete misses in terms of catching more than two or three fish, and I spent hours without much luck.
So I went with a small box of tackle (mostly spinners, spoons and micro-jigs) and hit the water.
I tied on a small grub imitator to begin and floated it weightless with the current.
It garnered one bite in 30 minutes and after failing to land the fish my frustration set in.
“Time to change it up,” I said to myself as I saw the fly fisherman producing a lot more fish, about 100 yards from me.
Fly fishing isn’t my thing; I prefer ultralight spinning tackle, so I considered my options.
My first idea was a small orange and black rooster tail. The water was dingy and the bronze blade and orange and black color scheme might be just enough of flash and color to coax the fish into my net.
On my first cast, a fish hit my lure hard. Right at the drop-off where the water dropped from two feet to around six feet, he came out of hiding, and after a few big jumps from the feisty rainbow, he spits my hook.
Though disappointed, it felt like I was clearly onto something that may work.
So I cast back into the same spot. It was about a 20-foot wide creek with a long tree down on the edge of the water, so I cast perpendicularly to that tree and into the small calm hole just ahead of it.
This time I finally landed one. About a 13-inch rainbow — not a bad way to start.
After feeling that my luck had changed, I cast again, and got another fish. For the next 35 minutes, I caught rainbow after rainbow in the same spot on almost every cast.
Have you ever felt like a fish whisperer? Well, that day, I did.
As my day wound down, I figured I would give it just a few more casts, but this time with a different lure.
A double-bladed red spinner has been sitting in my tackle box for a few months, and when you feel like you can cast anything into a spot and get a fish, why not try whatever looks cool.
So I landed a perfect cast about four feet past the submerged tree and let it sink about four feet.
I twitched my rod to start the blade and about three rotations into my retrieve, the line started running.
Right away I knew this was a different caliber fish.
Oh, too many times have I been trout fishing and an aggressive, angry tooth-missile of a pickerel comes up to take my offering and puts up a mammoth fight on my four-pound line.
But this felt different. As the fight continued ,I saw a big golden flash. Is it what I thought?
I have caught many trout, but one that has always eluded me was the golden trout, also known as the palomino.
It was one of my goals in the early season to land a big one. Could this be my chance?
As the fight continued, he ran underneath the log that was submerged.
In my head, I knew it was over.
A big fish rubbing a thin line against a tree? My chances went from slim to none. But in a moment of complete idiocracy, I made a decision.
Though I left my waders in my car, I knew the only way I was pulling this big trout out was by taking a dip.
I waded my way about three feet into the water until it was touching near my belly button.
The cold water had little to no effect as my adrenaline was pushing any thoughts other than landing the fish out of my mind.
As I found an angle to wrench the fish out, I saw his tired body submit and then I started pulling it in.
As the fish neared, I was in awe. As the golden trout slid into my net, I could tell it was one of my biggest ever. At 22 inches and incredibly fat and well-fed, it was my biggest trout in the past two seasons, and my first-ever golden.
I got a bit giddy and just stood in awe for a few moments and snapped a photo or two, but the fish was exhausted after such a daunting battle.
It took roughly 15 minutes to slowly revive the fish as it struggled to gain back strength.
My biggest worry was not getting the beast back into the world so others can have the same amazing experience I did.
As she slowly swam away with her regained strength, I cast one more time but thought to myself, why not end it on that.
So, make sure to get out there and get a line wet this trout season, especially with the ones you love.
Memories like this are the ones that I’ll probably never forget, or stop bragging about until I’m an old man with my ‘Fisherman Tales’.
