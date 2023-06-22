Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Elephant’s Graveyard” are at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20 and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
Anyone 16 or older is encouraged to audition. No experience is necessary. All genders and races are welcome.
“The tone and structure of this play are different from just about any play that HG has produced in its history,” said Thomas Putnam, director. “There is very little dialogue between characters. Instead, the characters speak directly to the audience in a choric manner as they tell the story. Each character speaks his or her own thoughts yet they are all on stage together, so the audience gets the feeling of both isolation and community.”
There are roles for 15 people, mostly men. They represent two different groups, residents of a small town in Tennessee and members of a traveling circus. The cast also includes a guitarist and a percussionist who provide much of the feel and sound of the play.
Performances of “Elephant’s Graveyard” are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 22 and 23 and Sept. 29 and 30, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
Those who want to audition but cannot attend on the dates and times listed are encouraged to contact the HG office at 570-724-2079 to make other arrangements.
For more information about this play or the auditions, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.