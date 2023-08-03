The Elmira Pioneers Baseball are in the PGCBL Championship Finals for the first time since 2013.
The Pioneers defeated the Auburn Doubledays in the West Division Championship 4-1.
The Pioneers have had a great season, constantly battling for first place in the West division of the PGCBL, ultimately ending in 2nd place. They defeated Jamestown in round 1 of the playoffs and on Monday night they claimed the PGCBL West Division.
The Championship game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:35 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at Dunn Field in Elmira.
Tickets to the game will be free thanks to Hilliard Corporation.
One of the owners of the team, Robbie Nichols couldn’t be more thrilled for how this season has gone. “We have the best fans in the entire PGCBL & the best community as well. We want to thank all of our amazing community partners and a big thank you to Hilliard Corporation for making our championship game free to the public. I also want to thank our incredible staff & coaches. Coach Drum and his staff has put in a lot of hard work and they deserve to be in the championship.”
The Elmira Pioneers roster includes a local player and graduate from Williamson High School, Erik Berkan.
Berkan has made five total appearances on the mound for Elmira in the 2023 season.