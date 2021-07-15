At 7 p.m. this Friday, July 16, the 15th Annual Endless Mountain Music Festival opens in Steadman Theatre on the Mansfield University campus in Mansfield.
With Stephen Gunzenhauser conducting, the Festival Orchestra will perform ‘The Frog Prince.” Narrators Catherine Robison-Ranney and Todd Ranney will tell the story as film clips are projected on two big movie screens. Written in 2017 for orchestra by Steven Winteregg, “The Frog Prince” is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and geared to three to ten-year-olds. Youngsters will receive a free gift. Adults accompanied by children will be admitted for half price. The orchestra will also perform Artie Shaw’s “Concerto for Clarinet” featuring Jacqueline Gillette and Beethoven’s “Symphony No, 8 in F Major.”
On Saturday, July 17 at Mansfield, the orchestra will perform world premieres of eight short works written by young Hollywood composers in Los Angeles, California. Each piece reflects one of eight decades of TV and cinema music, from 1940 through 2020. Moving photos depicting each decade will be shown. The youth who participated in the first EMMF Junior Composers Program and Competition will be introduced.
At 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 18-22 will be five instrumental and/or vocal concerts featuring a soloist, duo, trio, quartet, quintet or octet.
Sunday, July 18, the EMMF Brass Quintet with percussion will perform music outdoors at Cherry Springs State Park. This free concert will be followed by a free tour of the park’s night sky.
The EMMF String Octet will perform Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-Flat Major” and the EMMF String Quartet with Laura Yawney on oboe will play Rejcha’s “Quintet in F Major” on Monday, July 19 in the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y.
In MU’s Steadman Theatre on Tuesday, July 20, Catherine Robison-Ranney and Todd Ranney will sing songs from Broadway musicals, including “State Fair,” “Red, Hot and Blue,” “My Fair Lady,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Carousel,” “West Side Story,” “Show Boat” and “The Phantom of the Opera” and from three operas and an operetta during their “Hear the Voices” concert.
Fire in the Glen, a Celtic trio, will give a lively performance of Irish and Scottish fiddle tunes, pub songs and ballads and airs on Wednesday, July 21 at the Williamson High School Auditorium at Tioga Junction, Pa. The audience is invited to dance, clap and sing along.
Thursday, July 22 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro will be a BYOB concert featuring the EMMF Brass Quintet with percussion playing music from “Game of Thrones,” Star Wars VII, “We are the Champions,” Disney favorites and more. The audience is invited to bring their own beverages and snacks. To reserve a table, call 570-724-6220.
The Festival Orchestra will perform Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” (tangos) with Hua Jin on violin on Friday, July 23 in Steadman Theater. MU Choral Activities Director Peggy Dettwiler will then conduct the orchestra and 33 singers from the Mansfield University Concert Choir in a tribute to Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers, including two selections each from “Oklahoma” (1943), “Carousel” (1945), “South Pacific” (1949) and “Sound of Music” (1959).
On Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in Steadman Theater, the orchestra will play Navarro’s “Downey Overture,” Paganini’s “Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major” featuring Russian-born violinist Ilya Kaler and Taneyev’s “Symphony No. 2 in D Minor.”
Concerts will continue nightly Sunday through Thursday, July 25-29. The festival will end with orchestra concerts on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31 in Mansfield and the free orchestra pops concert at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Youth, 20 and under, will be admitted free to all 17 festival concerts. There is a fee for the six Friday and Saturday orchestra concerts and eight of the 10 Sunday through Thursday concerts. A flex pass to attend any six festival concerts is $150 or $25 per concert. A season pass is $225 or $16 per concert. Three of the 17 concerts are free.
To purchase tickets or flex or season passes or for more information about the Pennsylvania and New York concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net.