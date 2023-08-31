The Coudersport Falcons opened up their 2023 season with a big win as they used 192 yards rushing to pound past the Keystone Panthers by a score of 36-0 on Friday, Aug. 25, to move to 1-0.
Ethan Ott kicked off the scoring for the Falcons in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run accompanied by a successful two-point conversion by Gavyn Ayers to put his team up 8-0.
Ott got himself back into the endzone in the second frame, this time from 11 yards out, and after another converted Ayers two-point try, the Coudersport team would sit with a 16-0 advantage.
Ayers capped off the first half by scoring later in the second, broke a long run for a 65-yard touchdown and helped his team to a 22-0 lead heading into the break.
From there, the Falcons’ defense would add some scoring, and on top of their shutout night, they also added an interception return for a touchdown in the third by Owen Deutschlander to put some room between them and their opponent.
Ayers would convert on his third two-point conversion of the night, and the Falcons would have a 30-0 lead heading into the final frame.
With the game all but sealed up, the Falcons would add one more score for good measure, with Ayers scoring his second touchdown of the evening on a 13-yard run, and the Falcon’s defense would do the rest as they held on to a dominating 36-0 win.
The Coudersport rushing attack bludgeoned the Keystone team, racking up 192 yards on 43 carries while only dropping back to pass 10 times.
Of those 10 attempts, Ayers connected on four for 42 yards while also tossing an interception with their longest attempt going for 30 yards to Jackson Moss.
The running game was paced by Ayers, who had a total of 87 yards and two scores on the ground.
Right behind Ayers was Ott, who used his 17 touches to gain 62 yards while reaching paydirt on two occasions.
The defense for Coudersport was lights out and forced two turnovers on the day, with Duestchlander recording a pick-six and Viggo Brown also nabbing an interception.
The defense also received an incredible performance from junior Cal Dunn, who led the way in tackles with nine and was a disruptor throughout the night, racking up three sacks.
The now 1-0 Falcons will look to continue their hard-nosed playstyle on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. when they host the Bradford Owls.