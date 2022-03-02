WILLIAMSPORT – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties wrestling team sent five wrestlers here to Williamsport High School on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 for the District 4 Class AA Tournament and had one wrestler in Kohen Lehman advance to next weekend’s Regional Tournament.

The Liberty team was able to claim a 25th-place finish with a score of 22 on the day out of 31 qualified teams in attendance.

Lehman was the lone wrestler to advance out of the District 4 Class AA Tournament 172-pound division and his day began in a thriller where he was able to scrape out a low-scoring, tight decision win over Danville’s Caden Hagerman by a count of 4-3 in the Championship Quarterfinals to move on in the tournament.

In his next match, Lehman faced off against Benton’s Nolan Lear and was unable to string together wins as he fell by pin in 3:13 to move into the Consolation bracket.

In the Consolation Semifinals, Lehman would bounce back hugely as he won a high-scoring match against Montoursville’s Josiah Schans by a score of 13-5 to keep his Super Regionals hopes alive.

In the Third-Place match, Lehman took on Riley Parker but was unable to get into the top three as he fell by pin in 2:47 to finish in fifth-place on the day.

The finish was enough to push Lehman into the next Tournament and will be competing in the Super Regionals this upcoming weekend.

Lehman now sits with a 24-9 record for the season and a 63-24 record for his career with a chance to improve on those numbers in the Super Regional Tournament.

One of the only two other wrestlers for Liberty to pick up a win on the day was Gaven Sexauer in the 189-pound division as he was able to post a record of 2-2 on the day.

In his first-round matchup, Sexauer dominated Mount Carmel’s Thomas Davitt and came away with a 13-7 decision to move into the next championship round.

In the Championship Quarterfinals, Sexauer would be taken down by a pin in 1:54 by Haydn Packer from Jersey Shore and push the standout into the consolation bracket.

He would bounce back in the first Consolation Round, and picked up a win over Trent Wenrick by pin in 1:54 to keep his hopes of competing in Super Regionals alive.

In the final Consolation Round, Sexauer would nearly pull off a victory, but was stifled by Southern Columbia’s Jude Brernigen in a tight 7-4 decision that would end the senior wrestlers’ season.

Sexauer finished his season with a 24-13 record and a 42-55 record for his career and put together one of the best seasons’ for any area wrestler.

There were three other wrestlers in attendance for the Liberty squad, but none were able to pick up wins during the District 4 Class AA Tournament.

Cale Wagner would be the only other Liberty wrestler in attendance to pick up a win, and after falling in the 113-pound first Championship Round by pin in 1:36 by South Williamsport’s Kayvan Shams and would have to compete in the Consolation Rounds.

Wagner would bounce back in the first Consolation Round, and picked up his first and only win over Cohen Landis in a highly-competitive match that saw the Liberty wrestler squeak out a 6-4 decision and move on.

In the second Consolation Round, Wagner’s season would come to a close as he fell by major decision the Haydn Packer from Jersey Shore by a count of

Brayden Pequignot competed in the 106-pound division but would fall in the first-round to Hughesville’s Chase Shaner who took home a technical fall victory of 16-0.

Pequignot would compete in the first Consolation Round in his next contest but would have his day ended by Danville’s Blake Sassartmen by a major decision by a count of 8-0 to end his 2021-2022 season.

Easton Pequignot was unable to pick up a win on the day in the 160-pound bracket as he dropped his first contest in the Championship Round to Greyson Shaud of Central Columbia by decision in another tight match by a count of 9-4.

In his final action of the day, Pequignot would also fall to Brenen Taylor from Canton as he was pinned in 2:23 to end his season for the Liberty Mounties.

Lehman will be the only wrestler for Liberty to move onto the Super Regional Tournament in Williamsport on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4 as he looks to move on into the PIAA State Championships set to take place in Hershey at the end of the month.

The full results for the Liberty team are listed below.

Team Standings

(1) Southern Columbia 114.0, (2) Montoursville 101.0, (3) Benton 97.0, (4) Canton 74.5, (5) Muncy 70.5, (6) Athens 69.5, (6) Jersey Shore 69.5, (8) Montgomery 68.5, (9) South Williamsport 67.5, (10) Line Mountain 58.0, (11) Mifflinburg 57.0, (12) Wyalusing 54.0, (13) Danville 52.5, (14) Lewisburg 46.0, (15) Warrior Run 45.0, (16) Mount Carmel 39.0, (17) Meadowbrook Christian 37.0, (17) Midd-West 37.0, (19) Milton 36.0, (20) Sullivan County 32.5, (21) Towanda 30.5, (22) Troy 26.0, (22) Williamson 26.0, (24) Loyalsock 24.0, (25) North Penn-Liberty 22.0, (26) Hughesville 21.0, (27) Shamokin 19.0, (28) Bloomsburg 16.5, (29) Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 7.0, (30) Central Columbia 4.0, (31) Northeast Bradford 0.0, (31) Sugar Valley Rural Charter 0.0

Championship Round 1

106 — Chase Shaner (Hughesville) won by tech. fall over Brayden Pequignot, 16-0 5:08

113 — Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport) pinned Cale Wagner, 1:36

160 — Greyson Shaud (Central Columbia) dec. Easton Pequignot, 9-5

189 — Gaven Sexauer dec. Thomas Davitt (Mount Carmel), 13-7

Championship Quarterfinals

172 — Kohen Lehman dec. Caden Hagerman (Danville), 4-3

189 — Haydn Packer (Jersey Shore) won by tech. fall over Gaven Sexauer, 15-0 2:39

Consolation Round 1

106 — Bradyn Schadel (Line Mountain) maj. dec. Brayden Pequignot, 8-0

113 — Cale Wagner dec. Cohen Landis (Canton), 6-4 SV

160 — Brenen Taylor (Canton) pinned Easton Pequignot, 2:23

189 — Gaven Sexauer pinned Trent Wenrich (Lewisburg), 1:54

Championship Semifinals

172 — Nolan Lear (Benton) pinned Kohen Lehman, 3:13

Consolation Round 2

113 — Blake Sassaman (Danville) maj. dec. Cale Wagner, 8-0

189 — Jude Bremigen (Southern Columbia) dec. Gaven Sexauer, 7-4

Consolation Semifinals

172 — Kohen Lehman dec. Josiah Schans (Montoursville), 13-6