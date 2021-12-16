Former Wellsboro Lady Hornet standout athlete Cathryn Brought notched a career day for the Lycoming women’s basketball team on Saturday, Dec. 11 in a 48-41 win over FDU-Florham.
Brought recorded 12 points (tied for a team-high) and connected on five of her eight attempts from the charity stripe to help her team to a victory.
She also recorded five rebounds and knocked down a three-pointer for her team in the win, marking her best performance on the collegiate level to date.
Brought has seen a steady increase in her playing time and after scoring five points in 14 minutes against Susquehanna and four points in 16 minutes against Stevens, she garnered a heavy workload in her top outing where she played a staggering 37 minutes against FDU-Florham.
The now sophomore at Lycoming has seen a her production rise in conjunction with her playing time and might be in store for a much bigger season and role with her team as the season continues.
The Lycoming girls currently have 16 games left on the schedule with a 2-7 record throughout their first nine contests of the year.
For helping lead her team to one of the largest comebacks in program history with her performance, she was also named the Lycoming College Athlete of the Week,
10 of her college career-high points came during the second half of the game.
Lycoming’s next contest will be a tilt on King’s College on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Williamsport.